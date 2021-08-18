Ms. Grace Hawkins Davenport, 88, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021.
She was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of the late Mr. Emery Gilbert Hawkins and the late Mrs. Eva Iola Hawkins. She worked for the Douglas County Board of Education as a Warehouse Administrative and also worked as an usher at the Fox Theater.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Kelli Jean Davenport; brothers, Glenn Hawkins, Grant Hawkins; sister, Mary.
Mrs. Davenport is survived by her son, Doug Davenport of Douglasville, Georgia; sisters, Phoebe Hawkins of Louisville, Kentucky, Violet Hawkins Green of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Mary Hawkins Wilson; brothers, Dewey Hawkins of Springfield, Illinois, Grant Hawkins, Leigh Hawkins, Glenn Hawkins, Rufus Hawkins; grandson, Justin Keith Hughes.
According to Mrs. Davenport’s wishes, she was cremated. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date from Union Grove Christian Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
