Grace L. Beck, 93, of Douglasville, died on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.
The family received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The funeral service was held in the chapel of the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Jeffery S. Clark and Reverend Steve Jones officiating.
Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. James Landrum officiating the graveside service.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemo
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
