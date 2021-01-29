Gregory “Greg”
Dale Askea, 61, of Canon, Georgia,
died Tuesday, Jan.
26, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service
will follow at 3 p.m.
in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers,
the family requests
that donations be
made in memory
of Gregory D. Askea to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box
863765, Orlando, FL 32886, www.shriners
hospitalsforchildren.
org.
Please take time
to leave condolences with the family or
share memories of Gregory Askea by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
