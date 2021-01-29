Gregory “Greg”

Dale Askea, 61, of Canon, Georgia,

died Tuesday, Jan.

26, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service

will follow at 3 p.m.

in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers,

the family requests

that donations be

made in memory

of Gregory D. Askea to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, Processing Center, P.O. Box

863765, Orlando, FL 32886, www.shriners

hospitalsforchildren.

org.

Please take time

to leave condolences with the family or

share memories of Gregory Askea by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.