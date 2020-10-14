Mrs. Gwen Maxine Sheffield Thomason, age 77, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020.
She was born February 3, 1943, in Douglas County, Georgia, the daughter of the late Mr. William Samuel Sheffield and the late Mrs. Elizabeth Pauline Hardy Sheffield. Mrs. Thomason worked in the production line for auto parts and retired from Rayloc. She loved her kids and grandkids. Mrs. Thomason enjoyed shopping, spending time decorating her home and cooking. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thomason was preceded in death by her brothers, Buddy Sheffield, Earnest Sheffield and Charles Sheffield; and her sisters, Evelyn Smith and Linda Spence.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Lamar Thomason of Douglasville; her sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Amy Garrett of Douglasville, Todd and Lynn Garrett of Douglasville and Tory and Sheila Garrett of Paulding County; her sister, Carol Garmon of Douglasville; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Jan Sheffield of Douglasville and J.W. and Carmen Sheffield of Texas; 10 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren also survive.
The family will receive friends, Thursday, October 15, 2020, from noon until 2 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Douglasville. Funeral services will be conducted from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. James Green officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
