Mr. Hal Reese Wentz, 61, of Hoschton, Georgia, died Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Mr. Wentz will be cremated and his remains will be spread at some of his favorite places. The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory of Douglasville, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Douglasville with Pastor Todd Wentz officiating.
