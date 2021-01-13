Kello obit

Harold Arthur Kello Sr., 86, of Douglasville,

Georgia passed

away Monday, Jan.

11, 2021.

He was born

Dec. 1, 1934, in Buffalo, New York.

He loved his family very much and was the kindest husband and father for which you could ask. Mr. Kello was a Veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. While he

never knew his earthly father, he always knew his Heavenly Father.

Mr. Kello loved

God and served

as a pastor most

of his adult life. He was a member and served at the Restoration Church

of Jesus Christ. He had a genuine love

for all people, as

well as animals.

Mr. Kello was a member of

the American

Legion Post 145, the Powder Springs Senior Center and

the Woodie Fite Senior Center.

Preceding him

in death was his mother, Dolly (Jeffers) Kello.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving

wife of 64 years, Mildred Kello; son, Harold A. Kello Jr.

of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters, Terry (Jeff) Griffin of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Sharon Guerrero of Douglasville, Georgia, who was also his caregiver, and

Susan Hoskins

of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama; six grandchildren, James Kello, Elise Edmondson, Anastasia “Stasi” Harper, Jeffrey Tidwell, William Tidwell and Dusty Hoskins; six great-grandchildren, Leah Edmondson, Sidney Edmondson, Reagan Edmondson Spencer Hoskins, Oliver Hoskins and Eli Hoskins; as well

as numerous other loved ones, family members and

friends.

A memorial service will be Tuesday,

Jan. 19, 2021, at 2

p.m. at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 2079 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made

in memory of

Harold A. Kello

Sr. to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, www.parkinson.org and/or Sunset

Hills Baptist Church, 2079 Midway

Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135,

www.sunsethills.church.

Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Kello by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.

Whitley-Garner

at Rosehaven

Funeral Home, Douglasville.