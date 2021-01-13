Harold Arthur Kello Sr., 86, of Douglasville,
Georgia passed
away Monday, Jan.
11, 2021.
He was born
Dec. 1, 1934, in Buffalo, New York.
He loved his family very much and was the kindest husband and father for which you could ask. Mr. Kello was a Veteran proudly serving his country in the U.S. Army. While he
never knew his earthly father, he always knew his Heavenly Father.
Mr. Kello loved
God and served
as a pastor most
of his adult life. He was a member and served at the Restoration Church
of Jesus Christ. He had a genuine love
for all people, as
well as animals.
Mr. Kello was a member of
the American
Legion Post 145, the Powder Springs Senior Center and
the Woodie Fite Senior Center.
Preceding him
in death was his mother, Dolly (Jeffers) Kello.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving
wife of 64 years, Mildred Kello; son, Harold A. Kello Jr.
of Douglasville, Georgia; daughters, Terry (Jeff) Griffin of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Sharon Guerrero of Douglasville, Georgia, who was also his caregiver, and
Susan Hoskins
of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama; six grandchildren, James Kello, Elise Edmondson, Anastasia “Stasi” Harper, Jeffrey Tidwell, William Tidwell and Dusty Hoskins; six great-grandchildren, Leah Edmondson, Sidney Edmondson, Reagan Edmondson Spencer Hoskins, Oliver Hoskins and Eli Hoskins; as well
as numerous other loved ones, family members and
friends.
A memorial service will be Tuesday,
Jan. 19, 2021, at 2
p.m. at Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 2079 Midway Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made
in memory of
Harold A. Kello
Sr. to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131, www.parkinson.org and/or Sunset
Hills Baptist Church, 2079 Midway
Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135,
www.sunsethills.church.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Kello by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner
at Rosehaven
Funeral Home, Douglasville.
