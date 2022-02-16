Harold Coonley

Harold Duane Coonley passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Wellstar Tranquility.
He was born on Aug. 20, 1921, in Independence, IA. He is the son of the late Clifton Coonley and the late Oma Liebth Coonley.
Mr. Coonley was a Veteran of WWII. He saw enough service to be awarded six battle stars. He survived the Normandy Invasion and the Battle of the Bulge.
Hal spent 35 years as a flight crew member for Eastern Airline Aircraft. He was an aeronautical engineer having designed and built several aircrafts.
Hal was active in the EAA as a technical advisor and flight advisor. He was once offered a job at Lockheed Martin Skunk works. He was also a lifetime member of the Rotary and a past president.
Hal is survived by his beloved wife, Delora Coonley; daughter, Cathy Jo Coonley, and stepdaughter, Joy Bean; grandchildren, Eric Lightfoot and Caitlyn Fleming; great-grandchildren, Lennox and Elton Lightfoot.
The family will have services at a later date.
