Mr. Harold Vincent Demaine Jr., 64, of Temple, died Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.

The family will receive friends from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Villa Rica, Monday, Feb. 1,

2021, from 12 p.m.

to 2 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home with the Rev. Kevin Williams officiating.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.

