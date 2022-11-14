Harry Douglas “Doug” Coats, age 82, formerly of Douglasville, GA and recently of Lincoln, AL, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 after a brief battle with pneumonia. 

Doug was survived by his devoted wife, Linda; children, Sandee Coats-Haan (Steve) and Rob Coats; his stepchildren, Angie Davidson and Michael Moore (Toscha) and grandchildren, Zach, Jake, Kitty, Cash, Makenna, Maklain, Parker, Preston and Mollie.

