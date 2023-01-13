Hazel Louise Daws, 90, of Douglasville, died on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, from 2-3 p.m.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Sunday, January 15, 2023
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 15
Service
Sunday, January 15, 2023
2:00PM-3:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 15
Interment
Sunday, January 15, 2023
3:00PM
Sunrise Memorial Gardens
11261 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
