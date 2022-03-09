Hazel Shelton Jennings, 94, of Douglasville, died Monday, March 7, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., and on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 12:30-1:45 p.m.
The Funeral Service will be held Friday at 2 p.m. in Rosehaven’s Chapel with Pastor Terry L. Braswell Jr. and Mr. Tony Lee officiating.
Flowers are accepted; however, those desiring to do so may make a contribution to Ebenezer Baptist Church, 7305 Highway 166 Douglasville, GA 30135.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Jennings family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
