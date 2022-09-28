Helen Easterwood Bern, age 78, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born November 11, 1943 in Exeter, New Hampshire. Helen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was very family oriented – enjoyed cooking for her family and traveling back home to New Hampshire every year, where she would stay with Martha and her family. She also enjoyed traveling to Henderson, North Carolina to visit Ellen and Bill Parsons Croninger, and traveling to Ireland. Helen was an avid reader and a fan of James Patterson. She was an animal lover and loved to feed the birds. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards, bingo, working puzzles, going to the movies and she loved to shop. Helen also loved the water and gardening.
Preceding her in death were her beloved husband of 15 years, James L. Bern; her parents, John J. and Lydia (Creelman) McDonough; daughter, Joyce Ann Easterwood; grandson, Jeremy Wayne Pogue; and a sister, Margo McCorkle.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Candy Easterwood, Penny Hause (Mark) and Glenn Easterwood (Katie); brother, John McDonough; sister, Patsy McDonough; grandchildren, Amber Laird, Ashley Porter, Adam Sumner, Travis Laird, Justin Gipson, Ansley Easterwood, Kathryn Smith, Isaac Easterwood and Courtney Hause; great-grandchildren, Gavin Porter, Maddox Porter, Bailey Sumner, Amelia Laird, Wyatt Sumner, Eden Cross, Asher Cross and Elli Cross; as well as numerous other family members and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Dexter Landers officiating. Following the service, Helen will be laid to rest at Union Grove Christian Church Cemetery.
For those unable to attend the service in person, you may view the Livestream from the online obituary page
