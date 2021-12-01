Helen Elizabeth Lowery Chapell, age 93 of Douglasville and Roopville, Georgia left this life on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 to be with her Lord and loved ones. She was born in Douglas County Georgia on February 27, 1928, the eldest child of Edmond Dee Lowery and Mary Daniel Lowery both preceding her in death.
She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, Jack R. Chapell; a brother, Edward L. Lowery; two sisters, Betty Lowery Agee, Martha Lowery Lambert and a niece Danielle Lowery Pattillo.
Helen graduated from Douglas County High School in May, 1944 and began employment with the U.S. Government in September of that year at age 16, only due to our country being at war. She completed about two years of college intermittently and retired in 1983 after 30 years of service with various Departments of the government.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Avery Chapell Vautin and son-in-law, Dr. David L. Vautin; granddaughters and their husbands, Emmaline and Jared Soliz, Jessica and Matthew Illes; grandson and his wife, Alex and Brooke Vautin; great grandchildren, Jimmy Pike, Travis Vautin, Henry Illes, Jackson Soliz and Everly Illes; three brothers, Bob Lowery, Stanley Lowery, John R. Lowery; sisters, Gloria Riedl, Jane Skinner, Diane Sedlack and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home Friday from 10 a.m. until the service hour.
A memorial service will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Terry Wofford officiating.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
