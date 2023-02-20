Helen Irene Bell, age 97, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born Sept. 22, 1925 in Jonesboro, daughter of the late Mr. Leonard Reeves and the late Mrs. Emma Crane Reeves. She loved her grandchildren and great children very much. Mrs. Bell was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville where she was an active member of Sunday school class. She was a volunteer at Wellstar Douglas Hospital for many years.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, David Allen Nix; step son, Gary Alan Bell; one brother; and six sisters.

