Helen Irene Bell, age 97, of Douglasville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. She was born Sept. 22, 1925 in Jonesboro, daughter of the late Mr. Leonard Reeves and the late Mrs. Emma Crane Reeves. She loved her grandchildren and great children very much. Mrs. Bell was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville where she was an active member of Sunday school class. She was a volunteer at Wellstar Douglas Hospital for many years.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, David Allen Nix; step son, Gary Alan Bell; one brother; and six sisters.
She is survived by her husband, Mr. John “Fred” Bell, Jr.; step daughter, Deborah (Rick) Gay Brady of Carrollton; son, Ronnie (Helen) Nix of Dalton; daughter-in-law, Sharyn Nix of Jacksonville, FL; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the First Presbyterian Church in Douglasville on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 12-1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dr. James Harper and Rev. Andrew Dickinson officiating. Interment will take place on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thornwell Children’s Home in Clinton, SC or the First Presbyterian Church of Douglasville.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Douglasville.
