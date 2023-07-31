Mrs. Helen Hutson Rowe, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was born in Newnan, Georgia on May 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Earnest Leo Hutson and Mary Elizabeth Akin Hutson.
Mrs. Rowe was retired school teacher with Carrollton City School System. She loved puzzles, gardening and working in her yard. She was a member at Tabernacle Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday school, volunteered with Tanner Auxiliary Services and the Salvation Army.
She is survived by daughter, Elaine McGhee; son and daughter-in-law, Walter and Susan Rowe; daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Terry Hosey; grandchildren, Matt McGhee, Audrey Griffin, Spencer McGhee, Steven Rowe, Lesley Rowe, John Garland, Sharon Garland; great grandchildren, Stella McGhee, Maggie McGhee, Max Griffin, Palmer Rowe, Frances Rowe, Emerson Garland and Reece Garland. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jewell Prince “JP” Rowe and sister, Hazel Kidd.
The family received friends on Saturday, July 29, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Almon Funeral Home. Funeral service followed at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with Rev. Wally Dedman officiating.
Interment was in Carrollton City Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, John Garland, Emerson Garland, Steven Rowe, Matt McGhee, Spencer McGhee and Alex Griffin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 115 Lake Carroll Blvd., Carrollton, Ga 30117.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.