Mrs. Helen Hutson Rowe, age 95, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. She was born in Newnan, Georgia on May 20, 1928, the daughter of the late Earnest Leo Hutson and Mary Elizabeth Akin Hutson.

Mrs. Rowe was retired school teacher with Carrollton City School System. She loved puzzles, gardening and working in her yard. She was a member at Tabernacle Baptist Church where she had taught Sunday school, volunteered with Tanner Auxiliary Services and the Salvation Army.