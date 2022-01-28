Helen Ruth Teague, 85, of Douglasville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at her home with her loving children by her side.
Helen was born on Aug. 14, 1936, to James William and Elsie Katy Sanders in Canadian, Oklahoma. She lived in Oklahoma until 1948 when the family moved to Lubbock, Texas. This is where she met the love of her life, Walter Jack Teague. They were married on Aug. 30, 1952, in Roosevelt, New Mexico. Helen was a doting wife and mother. She and Jack had four children and devoted their lives to serving the Lord. Everyone who knew Helen knows that she was an extremely kind, loving, gentle, and peaceful person that loved her family very much. She lived with dementia for the last few years of her life, battling this disease with the most amazing grace, bravery and strength. She lived everyday with positivity and determination not to let the disease keep her from doing the things she loved.
Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Jack Teague; daughter, Karen Lineberger; son, Ronald Teague; brother, Kenneth Sanders; and sisters, Anne Baer and Millie Rivera.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tanya Mathis and Richard Teague; grandchildren, Halle Evich, Heinz Thompson, and Jack Douglas Lineberger; 2 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Margaret Sanders. She will forever be in our hearts and missed every day.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the Rosehaven Chapel at 12 p.m. with Dexter Teague officiating. She will be laid to rest following the service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Decatur.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, GA 30346, www.alz.org/georgia .
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
