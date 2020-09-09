Ms. Helen Gregory Waters, age 60, of Carrollton, Georgia, died Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Ms. Waters was born in Douglas County, Georgia on December 20, 1959, the daughter of late Albert Gregory and Laura Jo Baswell Gregory. She was a retired school bus driver having worked for the Fulton County Board of Education and was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Larry and Crystal Waters, Jr. of Carrollton, daughters and daughter-in-law, Brandy and Jessica Polk of Carrollton, Erica Waters, of Villa Rica; grandchildren Addison Waters, Aubrey Waters, Evan Waters; sisters, Jean McDonald of Rome, Robyn McDonald of Newnan; brothers, Daniel Gregory of Newnan and Michael Gregory of Union City. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her niece Mallory Miller.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Sunday, September 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
A memorial service will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 3 p.m. at New Heights Baptist Church, 2063 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, Newnan, Ga. 30265 with Deacon Ricky McDonald officiating.
Flowers are accepted or those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the West Georgia Autism Foundation, P.O. Box 1562, Carrollton, Georgia 30112.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton.
