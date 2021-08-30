Bridges obit

Helen Yvonne Bridges, 83, of Douglasville,

Georgia passed

away Friday, Aug.

27, 2021.

She was born

Aug. 16, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time,

she enjoyed having family over at her pool, going to the beach, gardening,

and watching

sports. She became a fan of the Falcons, Hawks and Braves after attending all

of Billy’s sports games growing

up and often being

the “Team Mom.”

She was a selfless person, giving of herself to others,

had a great personality and

will never be forgotten. She loved her family dogs.

She is preceded

in death by her beloved husband

of 60 years and the love of her life, William F. Bridges, Sr.; her parents,

David and Mildred (James) Fairley;

as well as a sister, Patsy Lee.

Surviving her

are son, William “Billy” (Candi) F. Bridges Jr. of Roopville, Georgia; daughters, Brenda Dianne (Dennis) Westberry of Waycross and

Pamela “Pam” (Harry) Elaine Hyaduck of Jonesboro; grandchildren,

Harry (Monica) Hyaduck Jr., Amanda (Josh) Nix, Adam (Danyelle) Westberry, Ashley (Richard) Booth, Josh Hyaduck,

Jessica Hyaduck, Allison (Josh)

Harrell, Rylan

Bridges and

Carishley Bridges;

14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

The family will receive friends at

the funeral home

on Tuesday, Aug.

31, 2021, from 12 noon until 2 p.m.

The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

in the Rosehaven

Chapel with Pastor Josh Nix officiating. Music will be by Josh and Amanda Nix. Serving as pallbearers will be Harry Hyaduck Jr., Adam Westberry, Richard Booth, Donald Needham, Josh Harrell and Harry Hyaduck Sr. Mausoleum entombment will

take place in Rosehaven Memorial Park.

Please take

time to leave condolences with the family or share memories by visiting www.whitleygarner.com

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Bridges, please visit Tribute Store.