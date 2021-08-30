Helen Yvonne Bridges, 83, of Douglasville,
Georgia passed
away Friday, Aug.
27, 2021.
She was born
Aug. 16, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and especially, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time,
she enjoyed having family over at her pool, going to the beach, gardening,
and watching
sports. She became a fan of the Falcons, Hawks and Braves after attending all
of Billy’s sports games growing
up and often being
the “Team Mom.”
She was a selfless person, giving of herself to others,
had a great personality and
will never be forgotten. She loved her family dogs.
She is preceded
in death by her beloved husband
of 60 years and the love of her life, William F. Bridges, Sr.; her parents,
David and Mildred (James) Fairley;
as well as a sister, Patsy Lee.
Surviving her
are son, William “Billy” (Candi) F. Bridges Jr. of Roopville, Georgia; daughters, Brenda Dianne (Dennis) Westberry of Waycross and
Pamela “Pam” (Harry) Elaine Hyaduck of Jonesboro; grandchildren,
Harry (Monica) Hyaduck Jr., Amanda (Josh) Nix, Adam (Danyelle) Westberry, Ashley (Richard) Booth, Josh Hyaduck,
Jessica Hyaduck, Allison (Josh)
Harrell, Rylan
Bridges and
Carishley Bridges;
14 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Tuesday, Aug.
31, 2021, from 12 noon until 2 p.m.
The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.
in the Rosehaven
Chapel with Pastor Josh Nix officiating. Music will be by Josh and Amanda Nix. Serving as pallbearers will be Harry Hyaduck Jr., Adam Westberry, Richard Booth, Donald Needham, Josh Harrell and Harry Hyaduck Sr. Mausoleum entombment will
take place in Rosehaven Memorial Park.
Please take
time to leave condolences with the family or share memories by visiting www.whitleygarner.com
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
