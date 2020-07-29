Mrs. Henrietta Greene Kilgore,
76, of Douglasville,
died Monday, July
27, 2020.
Funeral Services
will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville with the Rev. Gene Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Douglasville
City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers,
the family has asked that donations be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.