Mrs. Henrietta Greene Kilgore,

76, of Douglasville,

died Monday, July

27, 2020.

Funeral Services

will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church in Douglasville with the Rev. Gene Fields officiating. Interment will follow at Douglasville

City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

the family has asked that donations be made to the Pregnancy Resource Center.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of Douglasville.