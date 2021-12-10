Henry William Buckland, 96, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.

A visitation for Henry will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 from 4-9 p.m. at Whitley-Garner.

A funeral service

will be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel, with burial to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Buckland family.

Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of Henry Buckland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 11
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Saturday, December 11, 2021
2:00PM-7:00PM
Visitation
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.
Dec 12
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Sunday, December 12, 2021
3:00PM-8:00PM
Visitation
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.
Dec 13
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home
Monday, December 13, 2021
11:00AM
Funeral Service
8640 Rose Ave
Douglasville, GA 30134
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home begins.

