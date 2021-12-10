Henry William Buckland, 96, died Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.
A visitation for Henry will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 from 4-9 p.m. at Whitley-Garner.
A funeral service
will be held Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 at 12 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel, with burial to follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Buckland family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
