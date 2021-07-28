Mr. Herman Leroy Fox, 83, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 26, 1937, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Thomas Clifton and Jessie Mae (Barrett) Fox. Mr. Fox was a truck driver with Yellow Freight for many years before retiring. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He was always in the yard, enjoying the sunshine and taking pride in his yard work. He could be seen cutting the grass and burning leaves on many occasions. Though the family is small, Mr. Fox loved his family dearly and enjoyed many memories with them all.
He was strong willed and had a tenacious personality. He loved eating ice cream and was a fantastic cook. He was an enthusiastic grill master, only using charcoal grills throughout his life. He always said that it was something that couldn’t be rushed. He will be missed by all that loved him, including his sweet canine counterpart, Little Bit.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Fox is preceded in death by his brothers, T.C. Fox, Bill Fox, Robert Fox, and Charlie Fox.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife of 61 years, Patricia Elaine (Harris) Fox; daughter, Tammy Smith (Neal); granddaughter, Ashley Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, other loved ones and friends.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A graveside service was held at Rosehaven Cemetery following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Douglas County Humane Society, 8177 Cedar Mountain Road, Douglasville, GA 30134,www.douglas
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Fox
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
