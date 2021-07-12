Mr. Herman Watson Tyson, 89, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021.
He was born Sept. 5, 1931, in Villa Rica, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Thomas Watson Tyson and the late Mrs. Louella Timmons Tyson. Mr. Tyson was a veteran of the United States Air Force, proudly serving during the Korean War. He worked as a lineman crew leader for Georgia Power retiring after 32 years of service. Mr. Tyson enjoyed golf, singing Christian music and riding his Harley. He was a member of Utopia Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Tyson was preceded in death by his brothers, Lewis Tyson and Ralph Tyson; and his sisters, Katherine Robertson, Marie Daniell and Marion Norton.
Mr. Tyson is survived by his daughter, Elaine Tyson of Atlanta; his sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Larry Weems of Lithia Springs; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Marvin and Elisabeth Tyson of Carrollton, Kinney Tyson of Carrollton and Hubert and Linda Tyson of Temple; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica, Monday, July 12, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. Funeral services with military honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard on Monday, July 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn, Villa Rica with the Rev. Garland Odom officiating. Interment followed in Melrose Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to do so, may make donations In Memory of Herman Watson Tyson to Utopia Baptist Church, 2932 Tyson Road, Villa Rica, Georgia 30180 or The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, One Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, North Carolina 28201.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.