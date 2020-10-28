Hewel “Moe” Herrin Parris, 89, of Winston, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Interment with military honors will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/Rose
havenMemorial/.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Mr. Parris to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516,www.wound
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Moe by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.