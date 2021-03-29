Mr. Horace “LT” W. Garner Jr., 76, of Villa Rica passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021.
He was born in Aragon on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 1944. Mr. Garner was the son of the late, Horace Winfred Garner Sr. and the late, Christine Emily (Kelley) Garner. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Johnny Garner.
Mr. Garner served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. He later retired from the Air National Guard as Group First Sergeant, Master Sergeant. In addition to his service in the military, he began a 30-year career in Law Enforcement with the Atlanta Police Department and retired from the Marta Police Department as a Captain. Since 1993, he has been the CEO of WGMI 1440 AM Christian Radio Station in Bremen. Mr. Garner loved spending time with his family, reading, deep sea fishing, going on cruises and traveling. Among other interests, he also enjoyed singing with the Garner Family and many other Southern Gospel groups. Mr. Garner’s life has been described as a commitment of service to “Country, Community and Christ”. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and his pet and companion, Coco.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy (Tompkins) Garner of Villa Rica; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Scott Garner of Villa Rica and Todd and Wren Garner of Villa Rica; eleven grandchildren, Elizabeth and her husband, Matthew Hooper of Winston, Jayde and her husband Colton Christian of Canton, Laura Garner, Anna Garner, Will Garner, Allison Garner, Catherine Garner, Dayna Garner, Garett Garner, Kash Glenn and Kennedi Williams all of Villa Rica; one great-grandson, Judah Hooper and a number of other relatives.
In accordance with Mr. Garner’s wishes, he will be cremated.
The family will receive friends at West Metro Church of God in Douglasville on Saturday, April 3, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The family will be hosting a Memorial Service at the Church, following the Visitation, beginning at 6 p.m.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com. Flowers and other arrangements may be sent to the Church on Saturday, April 3, 2021.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Temple.
