Horace Ray Prince, lovingly known as “Epa”, 79, of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, formerly of Douglas County, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
He was born April 18, 1941, in Elberton, Georgia, the youngest of ten children. He proudly served his country as a Veteran of the U.S. Army. Mr. Prince enjoyed life, was outgoing and never met a stranger. He loved spending time with his family and his German Shepherd, Smokey. He served as a Deputy with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department for 17 years. An avid sports enthusiast, he loved to play golf and was involved in coaching children in softball. He also took karate with his son, Stephan. Mr. Prince enjoyed the outdoors and loved yard maintenance. He always kept the lawn pristine at Foundation Baptist Church, where he had been a member.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Henry and Estelle (Shiflett) Prince; four brothers; and five sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 55 years, Charlotte Dowideit Prince of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia; son, Stephan Prince (Renee) of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia; daughter, Rhoanda McCrary (Michael “Mike”) of Winston, Georgia; three grandchildren, Alicia Williams (T.J.) of Douglasville, Georgia, Brittany Wham (Ryan) of Savannah, Georgia, and Jenna Prince of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia; and five great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Westview Baptist Church, 5901 Georgia Highway 5, Douglasville, Georgia with Pastor Billy Wallace officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. At the request of the family, guests must wear masks. The services will be streamed from Westview Baptist Church’s page on Facebook.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made in memory of Mr. Prince to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Mr. Prince by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
