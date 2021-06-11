Howard Donald McHenry, 76, of Douglasville, passed away on Monday, June 7, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1944, in Pensacola, Fla., son of the late Kirby McHenry and the late Eleanor Campbell McHenry. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy. During his career he worked for Diamond M Company as a driller in oil wells. Howard loved to watch gospel singing shows, listening to gospel music, feeding and watching his birds and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his buddies at the American Legion Post 145, where he was a long-time member. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Douglasville.
He is survived by his children: Ronda Jannette McHenry Reed and husband, Michael, of Springtown, TX; Alisa Lynn McHenry Wilkerson and husband, Steve, of Tucker; Donna Gail McHenry Seeley of Pensacola, Fla; and Justin Donald McHenry and wife, Tanessia, of Douglasville; grandchildren: Johnnie E. “Jes” Skinner III; Richard Caleb Skinner; Jacob Dylan Hamm; Kenneth Kelsay Kinnard; Hannah Elnora Kinnard; and Sarah Kelsay-Ann Kinnard; 5 great-grandchildren; brother: Horace Wayne McHenry of St. Louis, Mo.; sister: Sonja McHenry Mannion and husband, Robert E. of St. Louis, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife: Linda Lawler; brothers: Darrell McHenry and his twin, Ronnie McHenry.
The family will received friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday.
The Funeral Service will be held with Navy honors on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Dr. Kevin Williams officiating.
Interment will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens with military funeral honors.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
