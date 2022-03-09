“Howard” Henderson Blair, 78, of Douglasville, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Howard was born Sept. 20, 1943 in Cedartown. He proudly served his country as a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Howard was a retired Deputy U.S. Marshal with the U.S. Marshals Service. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. His family and friends were everything to him. Never meeting a stranger, Howard was a people person and a great host. Howard was an expert marksman and in his spare time, enjoyed shooting trap and skeet and spending time with his granddaughter, McKinley. One of his favorite things to do was to share “Big Fish” stories with his friends at the Bankhead Diner and at Martins.
Preceding him in death were his father, Henderson Blair and his mother, Lucille Porterfield.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Rhonda Blair; his son, Eric Blair; brother, Gary Porterfield (Judy); sister, Elaine Porterfield; granddaughter, McKinley Blair; and many other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. The funeral service will be on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. Following the service, Howard will be laid to rest at Sweetwater Memorial Park in Hiram.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed by clicking the link on www.whitleygarner.com.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Emory Proton Therapy Center, Winship Cancer Institute, 615 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30308.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Blair family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
