Howell Jackson Black, 99, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021.
He was born Feb. 2, 1922, in Lilburn, Georgia. Mr. Black grew up on a farm and learned to love gardening, which became a lifelong passion of his. He proudly served his country as a WWII Veteran of the U.S. Army. PFC Black was stationed in Europe driving supplies to the frontline troups. He was immensely proud of his role supporting the Normandy beach invasion. His love for his Lord and his family were priorities in his life.
Mr. Black was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and a loyal friend to many. He was a hard worker and was extremely talented with his hands. He could do anything you put in front of him. In his later years, he enjoyed camping with friends and traveling with the Pioneers of Heritage Baptist Church. A servant of the Lord, Mr. Black was a long-time active member of Heritage Baptist Church, and had served as a deacon for many of his adult years.
Preceding him in death were his first wife, Winifred (Wingo) Black; his parents, Bush and Ophelia (Moore) Black; brother, Hubert Black; and sister, Evelyn Johnson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 27 years, Laura (Briggs) Black; son, Robby Black (Andrea); step-daughters, Susan Mensen (Loras) and Kelli Penn (Alan); brother, George Black (Velma); brother-in-law, Mercer Johnson; sister-in-law, Jean Black; grandchildren, Joel Black (Melanie), Sheri Ebanks (Mark), Tim Black (Kelly), CPO Joshua Black (Danielle), Dr. Brittney Mensen-Mateer (Don), Zach Mensen (Sara), Hannah Siler (Jared) and Katelyn Penn; eight great-grandchildren; as well as nieces, nephews, numerous other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends at
the funeral home
on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Howell J. Black to either Southwest Christian Hospice, 7225 Lester Road, Union City, GA 30291, https://www.swchristiancare.org, or to Heritage Baptist Church, 8800 Rose Ave., Douglasville,
GA 30134, www.hbcdg.org.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Black family.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
