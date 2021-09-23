Howell Junior Edwards Sr., 82, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Sept. 23,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Friendship Baptist Church in Winston on Sunday Sept. 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Eric Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 8605 Downs Road, Winston, Georgia 30187.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.