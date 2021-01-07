Mr. Hubert Jay Reece, age 87 of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born January 8, 1933 in Powder Springs, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Dillard Reece and the late Mrs. Bessie Hughes Reece. Mr. Reece proudly served our country as a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He was a God fearing man and was very strong in his faith. He loved gardening, cooking, and playing jokes on people. Mr. Reece was a member of Heritage Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brothers, Arnold “Pete” Reece, Lawrence “Bud” Reece, Weldon Reece, Ebb Reece; sister, Grace Bone.
Mr. Reece is survived by his wife of 22 years, Mrs. Everlene Turner Reece of Douglasville, Georgia; children and spouses, Angela and Allen Reid of Douglasville, Georgia, Terri Butler of Douglasville, Georgia, Michelle Puckett of Missouri, Beth and Troy Rains of Jamestown, Tennessee, Melissa Baker of Jonesboro, Georgia, Jay Baker of Louisiana; step-children and spouses, Tony and Karen Bentley of Powder Springs, Georgia, Sandra and Hayes Nordberg of Atlanta, Georgia, Nancy and Jeff Kimberly of Peachtree City, Georgia, Del and Traci Thompson of Villa Rica, Georgia; brother, Edward Reece of Austell, Georgia; sister-in-law, Lennie Reece of Jacksonville, Florida; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.
The family received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville Friday, January 8, 2021 from 1-3 p.m. Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 8, 2021 at 3 p.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville, Georgia with Rev. Gene Fields and Rev. Terry Marbut officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
