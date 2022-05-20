Ida Mae Davis,
81, of Douglasville,
died Monday, May 16, 2022.
Her homegoing celebration service will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 4192 Brownsville Road in Powder Springs. The Rev. Dr. Ralph Steed, is pastor and Pastor Danny Nance, Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Douglasville, is eulogist.
Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 239 Clonts Road in Douglasville.
A viewing was
held from 5-7 p.m.
on Friday, May 20, 2022, Simpson & Daughter’s Mortuary Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.
Anyone that would like to join the processional to the church is asked to assemble at 10:45 a.m.
at 6740 John Clark Drive.
Simpson &
Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
