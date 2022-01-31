Imogene “Jean” Kay Anderson Landers, 77, of Dallas, died on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville with Pastor Chris Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the service time at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will be at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Epworth, at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

