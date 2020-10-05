Mrs. Inez Tinsley, age 80, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020. She was born on May 5, 1940 in Augusta, Georgia to the late James and Janie Langston. Mrs. Tinsley was a member of Lithia Springs Church of God for many years. She enjoyed playing softball and watching the Golden Girls. She worked at a printing company called Curtis1000 until her retirement. She then began volunteering for A Gift of Love at the soup kitchen, as well as, the Back to School Party. Mrs. Tinsley also enjoyed reading and doing word puzzles.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Guy Frank Tinsley.
Mrs. Tinsley is survived by her daughters, Renee Tallent and Leesa (Tim) Clay; her sister, Vickie (David) Lewis; her brother, Steve Langston; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and numerous other loved ones, family, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor Bill Smith officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest and reunited with her husband at Mozley Memorial Gardens in Lithia Springs, Georgia.
