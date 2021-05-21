Mrs. Irene (Jackson) Dwelle, 91, of Douglasville, died Monday, May 10, 2021.
A public celebration of life service will be planned in the future so everyone will be able to gather and celebrate Irene’s life together. Once planned, updated information will be provided at Whitley Garner’s website.
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Irene Dwelle by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
