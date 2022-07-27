Mrs. Irma Lois Bearden, age 87, of Douglasville, Georgia, passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born October 30, 1934, the daughter of the late Mr. Will Johnson and the late Mrs. Ruby Griffin Johnson. She was the backbone of the family, and loved her family. She loved Going to St. Stephen’s Church in Chicago, singing in the Choir, being a Stewardess with her AME Church. She also loved doing word searches, and crossword puzzles, and spending time with Family, reading her Bible, and helping others.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Wanda Bearden; daughters and son-in-law, Anita and Ralph McCord, Carol Travis and Sabrina Ross; siblings, Willie James Johnson (Uncle Chick), Robert Earl Johnson, Otis Johnson, Lorraine Bronaugh (Aunt Ring), Conandus James Johnson (Uncle Trap), Euleen Southhall (Aunt Tip), Geneva Coleman (Aunt Ginnie), Wonzie Lee Johnson (Uncle Lee), Zecozy Hall (Aunt Cozy), Ruby Mae Stroud (Aunt Ruby), Clyde Demon Johnson, Sr. (Uncle Clyde), Theatris Johnson; grandchildren, Rashad McCord, Gayson McCord (Lydia) , Lisa Bearden, Tawanna Bearden, Anita Faye Lawrence (Vincent), Arlene Bearden, Tina Bond (Steven), Michael Beaden, Jr., Eric Bearden (Tia), Stephen Bearden (Shekita), Steven Ross, Christopher Ross, Stephanie Travis; 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great great- grandchildren.
