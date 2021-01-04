Mrs. Irtrma Gerude Wendorf Hix, 90, of Dallas, Georgia, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Funeral Services will be conducted Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at 1 p.m. from Pine Ridge Baptist Church with Bro. Toby Powers and Bro. Scott Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Pine Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.
Flowers may be sent to Jones-Wynn Funeral Home or donations can be made In Memory of Mrs. Irma Hix to Pine Ridge Baptist Church, 125 Pine Ridge Church Road, Dallas, Georgia 30157.
Mrs. Hix’s Funeral Service will be broadcasted on the church radio frequency for anyone who doesn’t want to attend due to COVID risk. The frequency is 93.9 FM and picks up in the church parking lot.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica.
