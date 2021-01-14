Mr. J.S. Spradlin, 86 of Lithia Springs, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
Private Family Graveside Services will be conducted Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m. from Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens with Chuck Spradlin officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens. Services will be livestreamed on our Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
