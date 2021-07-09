Jack B. Pendley,
86, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, July 8,
2021.
He was born in Jasper, Georgia on
July 5, 1935, son of
the late William Samuel Pendley
and the late Colleen Walker Pendley.
He served in the United States
National Guard. Jack was owner and operator of Douglasville Auto
and Towing Service
for over 40 years.
He was Baptist by
faith.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lawler Pendley; daughter: Jackie Pendley; son-in-law: Shannon Toney; grandchildren:
Jennifer Toney,
Jordan Pendley; brothers: Paul
Pendley (Sylvia), Wayne Pendley (Peggy); sister:
Yvonne Leapord; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Lisa Pendley Toney; brothers: Hollis Pendley and Denver Pendley; sisters: Onalee Dean, Ethel Burgess, Naomi Norrell Craig.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be a Funeral Service in
the chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, July 11,
2021, at 3 p.m. with
the Rev. Bryan Edenfield officiating. Mark Lawler, Bobby Lawler, Kenneth Pendley, Ken Smith, Shannon Toney
and Paul Bergkessel will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment will follow the service at Rosehaven Memorial Gardens.
