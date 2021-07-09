Pendley obit

Jack B. Pendley,

86, of Douglasville, passed away on Thursday, July 8,

2021.

He was born in Jasper, Georgia on

July 5, 1935, son of

the late William Samuel Pendley

and the late Colleen Walker Pendley.

He served in the United States

National Guard. Jack was owner and operator of Douglasville Auto

and Towing Service

for over 40 years.

He was Baptist by

faith.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty Lawler Pendley; daughter: Jackie Pendley; son-in-law: Shannon Toney; grandchildren:

Jennifer Toney,

Jordan Pendley; brothers: Paul

Pendley (Sylvia), Wayne Pendley (Peggy); sister:

Yvonne Leapord; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter: Lisa Pendley Toney; brothers: Hollis Pendley and Denver Pendley; sisters: Onalee Dean, Ethel Burgess, Naomi Norrell Craig.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Saturday, July 10, 2021, from

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be a Funeral Service in

the chapel of the funeral home on Sunday, July 11,

2021, at 3 p.m. with

the Rev. Bryan Edenfield officiating. Mark Lawler, Bobby Lawler, Kenneth Pendley, Ken Smith, Shannon Toney

and Paul Bergkessel will serve as Pallbearers.

Interment will follow the service at Rosehaven Memorial Gardens.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

