Mr. Jack Hamer German Jr., 54, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Dec. 12,
2021.
The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service was
held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church,
6604 Post Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135 with Pastor
Mike Mallory officiating. Interment followed after the service in the church cemetery.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online
at www.hightowers
Hightower’s
Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.