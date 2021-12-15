Mr. Jack Hamer German Jr., 54, of Douglasville, died Sunday, Dec. 12,

2021.

The family received friends on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, from 5-8 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville. The funeral service was

held on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Union Grove Christian Church,

6604 Post Road, Douglasville, Georgia 30135 with Pastor

Mike Mallory officiating. Interment followed after the service in the church cemetery.

