Jack “Jacky” L. Gann Sr. passed away on June 9, 2022, in Lilburn, GA at the age of 79. He has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior and join his mother, Nora S. Warren and son Jason H. Gann. He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather or “Pawpaw,” uncle, cousin, friend and coach to many.
Born in Atlanta, GA, Jacky spent most of his life in Lithia Springs, GA working, coaching winning youth sports league teams and raising four children. He was a member of the Lithia Springs United Methodist Church but visited Baptist churches over the years as his mother was Baptist.
Jacky retired from Sears Roebuck as a retail store departments’ manager after a career that spanned more than 30 years. He prided himself on never missing a day nor being late during his career. While not working, Jacky enjoyed fishing, hunting or playing golf at an impressive 3 handicap skill level. A proud father and grandfather, he also looked forward to all family gatherings from high school football games and recitals to graduations and outdoor trips with his children. He was known for his devotion to family and faith, sense of humor, love of outdoors and stickler for punctuality.
He was preceded in death by his beloved son Jason H. Gann and sister Gail Smith. He is survived by his sons Jack L. Gann Jr. and his wife Susan of Dacula, GA; John F. Gann and his wife Cathy of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Sarah K. Wise and her husband Chris of Ormond Beach; 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; three brothers James “Jimmy” Gann, Darrel Gann and Dean Gann; as well as uncles, cousins and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 24 from 2-3 p.m. at Hamilton Mill Chapel and Gardens. The funeral service will follow at the same location at 3 p.m.. It is located at 3481 Hamilton Mill Rd, Buford, GA 30519. For more information, including directions: Hamilton Mill Chapel and Gardens, www.hamiltonmillchapel.com, 770-945-6972.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may send memorial contributions to the Chattahoochee Forest National Fish Hatchery.
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel.
