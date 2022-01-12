Jack Lonas Johnson, 84, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.

A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. Bill Smith officiating.

Service information

Jan 14
Visitation
Friday, January 14, 2022
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower's Memorial Chapel
12651 Veterans Memorial Highway
Douglasville, GA 30134
Jan 15
Graveside
Saturday, January 15, 2022
9:30AM
Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery
2000 Marietta Boulevard NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
