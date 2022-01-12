Jack Lonas Johnson, 84, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.
The family will receive friends at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 from 6-8 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. with Bro. Bill Smith officiating.
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.
