Jack Oliver Popham, 84, of Winston, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.
The family received friends on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
The funeral was held at 2 p.m. in Hightower’s Chapel with Pastor Jerry Braswell Jr. and Reverend Jeff Childers officiating.
The service was Live Streamed via Mr. Popham’s online Tribute Wall at www.hightowersmemorial.com and via Hightower Family Funeral Homes’ Facebook Page.
Interment followed at Mount Harmony Memorial Gardens with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Children’s Home, 1430 Lost Mountain Road, Powder Springs, GA., 30127, 770-794-1500.
