Mr. John “Jack” William Pasley III, 83, of Douglasville, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021.
A graveside service is planned for Friday, May 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Rosehaven Memorial Park.
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Jack Pasley to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org or by mail to PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, 1-800-227-2345
Please take time to leave condolences with the family or share memories of Jack Pasley by visiting www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.