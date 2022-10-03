Jackie Brown Allen, 68, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Sunday, Sept.25, 2022.
She was born in Fort Rucker, Alabama on March 31, 1954.
Jackie was retired from the Social Security Administration and liked to spend time gardening, watching hummingbirds and traveling with her friend, Ronnie Allen.
She is preceded in death by her father, James M. Brown; mother, Louise N. Brown; and brother, Tony Brown.
Jackie is survived by her family, sisters, Rhonda Norton and Dianne Moerman (Rick); nieces and nephews, Brooke and Larry Cormican, Jennifer and Jason Miller, and Chris and Amanda Moerman; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Ryleigh Cormican, Savannah and Cade Moerman, Alexis Miller, Josh Miller and Kayla Miller Pridgen.
The date for a celebration of life has not been determined at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the NOW Club of Douglasville or the Douglas County Police K-9 Unit.
Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com.
Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home.
