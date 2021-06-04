Jacqueline “Anita” Brown of Villa Rica, Georgia, formerly of Gainesville, Georgia. Anita passed away on May 28th, 2021 after an extremely short battle with cancer. Anita Brown was born February 18th, 1961 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Reo Darwin Frankum Jr and Jacqueline Mabry Frankum.
The funeral service was held at 12 p.m. at Memorial Park North Riverside Chapel for Anita Brown. Interment will follow in Homer Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Homer, Georgia.
Anita received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia and later received her master’s degree from Georgia State University. She loved the University of Georgia and was an avid Georgia Bulldawg fan. Anita thrived in her career as a Speech Language Pathologist. She began her career in education in the Fulton County School System and later worked in the Douglas County School system for 30 years. She loved her students, enjoyed mentoring them and loved her co-workers for the many years she served the school system.
She is survived by her children, Ryan James Brown and Jacqueline Nicole Brown, her brother Gregory D. Frankum and sister-in-law Sherri Kunzer Frankum.
