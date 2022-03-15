Jacqueline King Mixon, 78, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away on March 11, 2022. She was born on May 19, 1943, the daughter of the late Charles Jackson King and the late Dorothy Lanford.
Jackie, as she was known to family and friends, was a devout Christian and was active in her church. She was a loving mother and grandmother, and enjoyed the company of her two pups, Boomer and Jack. She served as a Deputy Sheriff for Douglas County for over 15 years and she previously worked for Coca-Cola. Jackie led a healthy and active life and enjoyed delivering and picking up cars for Thornton Chevrolet, taking her all over the country. Among Jackie’s many talents and passions was cake decorating and she taught cake decorating classes for several years in addition to making cakes for the public. One of her favorite past times was traveling with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Murray Glenn Mixon. Survivors include her son, Charles and Susan Kimsey of Douglasville; brother, Charles and Mary Jackson King, Jr. of Kennesaw; one grandson, Charles Kimsey III; two great-grandchildren, Zoey and Lucy Kimsey ; niece, Jackson and Kristin King and many friends.
The family will receive friends on March 18, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. from Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory Douglas Chapel. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel with Rev. James Pitts and Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Cemetery in Douglasville, Georgia.
Messages of condolence can be sent to www.jones-wynn.com
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Crematory.
