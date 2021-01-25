James “Al” Albert Pierce Jr., 80, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.
He was born in Macon, Georgia
on June 10, 1940,
to the late James Albert Pierce Sr.
and the late Annie Melba Hansford Pierce. Al was a veteran of the
United States army. He was retired with
35 years of service
as a silk screen artist for Lockheed Martin. Al coached youth sports for many years in the Douglasville area.
He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. Al was a former member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church and Douglasville Second Baptist Church
where he served
as a deacon and taught Sunday
School for many years.
In addition to his parents, Al was also preceded in death
by his son, Al Pierce Jr. and his sister, Annie Melba
Stringer.
He is survived
by his wife of 60
years, Lee Pierce; daughter, Angie Fain and her husband Mike; son, Matt Pierce; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin and the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Serving as Pall Bearers will be John Graham, Curt Stroud, Chuck Stroud, Buck Smith, Fred Wallace and Ron Edenfield. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park with the Rev. Joe Bowker and the Rev. Edlee Nixon officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.
