JAMES PIERCE OBIT

James “Al” Albert Pierce Jr., 80, of Douglasville passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021.

He was born in Macon, Georgia

on June 10, 1940,

to the late James Albert Pierce Sr.

and the late Annie Melba Hansford Pierce. Al was a veteran of the

United States army. He was retired with

35 years of service

as a silk screen artist for Lockheed Martin. Al coached youth sports for many years in the Douglasville area.

He was a member of Ephesus Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon. Al was a former member of Sunset Hills Baptist Church and Douglasville Second Baptist Church

where he served

as a deacon and taught Sunday

School for many years.

In addition to his parents, Al was also preceded in death

by his son, Al Pierce Jr. and his sister, Annie Melba

Stringer.

He is survived

by his wife of 60

years, Lee Pierce; daughter, Angie Fain and her husband Mike; son, Matt Pierce; 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Ephesus Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Billy Godwin and the Rev. Ikey Watson officiating. Serving as Pall Bearers will be John Graham, Curt Stroud, Chuck Stroud, Buck Smith, Fred Wallace and Ron Edenfield. Interment will follow at Rosehaven Memorial Park with the Rev. Joe Bowker and the Rev. Edlee Nixon officiating.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available.

You may share your thoughts and condolences online

at www.hightowers

memorial.com.

Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville.

To send flowers to the family of James "Al " Pierce Jr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jan 26
Visitation
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
11:00AM-1:00PM
Ephesus Baptist Church-Villa Rica
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
Jan 26
Funeral
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
1:00PM-2:00PM
Ephesus Baptist Church-Villa Rica
8445 Ephesus Church Road
Villa Rica, GA 30180
