Mr. James Albert Wright, 73, of Lithia Springs, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Grady Memorial Hospital.
James was born on February 12, 1947 in Ashburn, GA. He was a veteran of the US Army. He retired as a switchman from Southern Railway and was an avid motorcycle enthusiast. James was well known for playing Santa for 25 years at venues all over the United States.
Survivors include his daughter, Cheryl Silvers; grandchild, Jason Silvers (Emily); great-grandchild, Jackson Silvers; ex-spouse and close friend, Margaret Wright; brother-in-law, Pat O’Bryan; brothers, William Hackett and Marty Dailey.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Higgins Funeral Home Hillcrest Chapel, Newnan.
