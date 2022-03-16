James 'Amos' White, 77, of Douglasville, died on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the New Mountain Top Baptist Church, 7822 Conners Road in Winston.
Bishop A. Reginald Litman is pastor, Bishop Laray Tillman, Floyd Chapel Baptist Church, Stockbridge, is eulogist.
Interment will take place at Ephesus Baptist Church Cemetery in Winston.
A viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Funeral Home Chapel, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. in Douglasville.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.