James Arthur Ball, 77, of Douglasville passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023.
He was born January 28, 194 as the son of the late Mr. Carl Ball and the late Mrs. Edna Ball.
Mr. Ball had a lifelong devotion to helping people through his position as a fireman for 37 years. He was a specialist in his field, being certified to use the ‘Jaws of Life’, Mr. Ball was also an accomplished diver for the Douglas County Fire Department, earning his Blackwater Diving certification.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Kitt G. Balll daughter, Lesley (Shannon) Giannoni of Hiram, step sons, Thomas (Jessica) Trowell ofAcworth, Kyle Trowell of Lithia Springs; granddaughter, Ashley House.
According to Mr. Ball’s wishes he was cremated. No service planned at this time.
Messages of condolences may be sent to the family at ww.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home & Crematory of Dougalsville is in charge of the arrangements. 770-942-2311.
